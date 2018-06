CBJ — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the innovative automaker is now producing 500 of its Model 3 sedans each day and should reach its target of 5,000 per week by the end of this month.

That positive news sent shares 3.5% higher.

Tesla has lost about 16% of its market value in the past year as investors worried about Tesla’s ability to solve production issues.

