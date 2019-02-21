Tesla’s Top Legal Man Exits

CBJ — Being the top legal person at Tesla would no doubt come with a great deal of stress but the fact General Counsel Dane Butswinkas has vacated the position after just two months on the job comes as a rather big surprise.

Butswinkas has opted to return to a legal practice in Washington, D.C. but he will continue to work with Tesla as an outside counsel representative. No official reason was given for the departure.

The new top lawyer at Tesla will be Jonathan Chang, an eight-year company veteran who had been vice-president of legal.

Butswinkas is the latest in a growing list of top executives to depart the Palo Alto, California, electric car company, led by Elon Musk.

