Tesoro Announces Completion of Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tesoro Minerals Corp. (The “Company” or “Tesoro”) (TSX-V:TES) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of $436,650.00. The Company issued 8,729,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per common share (the “Private Placement”). Tesoro originally announced a private placement of $350,000.00, but agreed to increase the size of the financing due to investor demand.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a finder’s fee in respect of purchasers introduced to the Company, which consisted of an issuance of an additional 523,740 common shares.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by Tesoro for general working capital and operating expenses to support business efforts. All of the common shares issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period that will expire on November 15, 2017.

About Tesoro Minerals Corp.

The Company has assembled a team of experienced geoscientists with extensive exploration experience in the Americas with the aim of acquiring other assets.

For further information contact Peter Tegart by email at peter.tegart@gmail.com.

On Behalf of Tesoro Minerals Corp.

“Peter Tegart”

Peter Tegart, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.