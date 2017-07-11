Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Results of Voting at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting & Provides a Corporate Update

OTTAWA, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 11, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or the “Company“) (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(CNSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF), is pleased to announce the results of the vote at its July 10, 2017 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Resolution For Against Withheld Spoiled No Vote % For % Against % Withheld André Rancourt 18,439,319 0 19,449 0 443,314 99.89 % 0.00 % 0.11 % André D. Audet 18,439,304 0 19,464 0 443,314 99.89 % 0.00 % 0.11 % Robert Brouillette 18,456,735 0 2,033 0 443,314 99.99 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Dr. W.M. (Bill) Cheliak 18,456,750 0 2,018 0 443,314 99.99 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Appointment of McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, LLP, as auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors. 18,884,340 0 17,742 0 0 99.91 % 0.00 % 0.09 % The amendment of the Stock Option Plan from fixed to rolling. 18,282,545 176,222 0 0 443,315 99.05 % 0.95 % 0.00 %

At the meeting, some key corporate highlights which were discussed, included:

Tetra is the only pharmaceutical company to have clinical studies for smoked marijuana;

The Company is financially sound, with enough cash to pay for the $1.2 million Phase III clinical trials of PPP001. Preparations for the Phase III trial of PPP001 are to start in Q4 2017 with approximately 600 subjects;

Focused on expanding commercialization partnerships internationally for product pipeline – Interest has been shown from the USA, Germany, Ireland, Brazil and Mexico;

The initial demand forecasted in New Brunswick for PPP001 using the ACMPR license is more than what we expected for sales. We are now putting in place the necessary manufacturing capabilities to address this increasing demand and to ensure the highest standards of quality control. We will look at launching PPP001 using the ACMPR license by the end of summer. See press release announced April 17, 2017 for further information;

We are looking to start the Phase II clinical trials for PPP002 – Dronabinol XL in the next month; and

Investor outreach will be principally focused on the U.S. market going forward looking at targeting healthcare funds to potentially invest in Tetra. Communications strategy is to make very clear that Tetra is not a marijuana company but a pharmaceutical company.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(CNSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

