Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Stock Option Grants

ORLEANS, Ontario, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: TBP) (OTB: TBPMF), announces today that it has granted, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan (the “Plan”), 375,000 options to officers of the Company. Each option entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company.

300,000 options will become vested in four 6-month tranches of 75,000 options, are exercisable at a price of $0.69 and will expire on December 24, 2022. 75,000 options vest immediately, are exercisable for a period of four years at a price of $0.69 and will expire on February 8, 2023. All of the options are subject to the terms of the Plan and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

As approved at the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 19, 2018, the Plan allows the Company to issue the equivalent of up to 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares from time to time. There are currently 166,831,731 issued and outstanding common shares.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company’s business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company’s research and development strategies, including the success of PPP001, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process including the applications for Orphan Drug Designation, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company’s public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

