Tetra Bio-Pharma to Attend the 10th Annual International Partnering Conference – BioPharm America

OTTAWA, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 7, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF), a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery, today announced that its Vice President of Business Development, Mr. Bob Bechard, is scheduled to attend the 10th Annual International Partnering Conference, BioPharm America, September 26-27 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel.

BioPharm America is one of the premiere BioPartnering events providing access to more than 500 companies and 800 delegates from all over the world, giving Tetra an excellent opportunity to showcase our robust product pipeline that is chasing multi-billion-dollar markets, including cancer pain, neuropathic pain, chemo induced vomiting and nausea, as well as eye pain and chronic pain. We will be holding one-on-one partnering meetings to carefully identify future partners for our innovative pipeline.

“Events like BioPharm America enable us to meet 100s of companies and delegates in a very short period of time allowing us to cost-effectively spread the word on the enormous potential of our business model,” said Bernard Fortier, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. “The goal of these conferences is to start a dialogue with potential partners leading to strategic partnerships and bring in non-dilutive funding through up front and milestone payments, contributions to our research and development costs, and royalties. We are most excited in the future potential of our business strategy as we build Tetra into a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery.”

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a clinical program aimed at bringing novel drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries that are engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

