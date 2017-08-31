Tetra Bio-Pharma to Benefit from Intellectual Properties Created within the Cannabis Health Research Chair from the University of New Brunswick

OTTAWA, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 31, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or the “Company“) (TSX VENTURE:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), today announced that it will benefit from the intellectual property (IP) created within the cannabis health research Chair (The Chair) from the University of New Brunswick (UNB). The Corporation also provided a corporate update.

As part of the 5-year commitment from Tetra and the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation (NBHRF) to The Chair, Tetra will be offered the IP that will be created by The Chair. This important clause in the collaboration with UNB and NBHRF will enable Tetra to obtain licenses from the UNB based on the IP that will be generated from The Chair.

“The strategic importance that is being placed by the government of New-Brunswick through the NBHRF, as well as UNB itself, to the legitimization of the field of medical cannabis is of great importance for the health of Canadians,” said Bernard Fortier, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. “Tetra shares the same values in terms of gaining a greater and more objective understanding of the medical benefits that can be brought about by cannabinoids, which are key components of the active ingredients found in cannabis. The more research is done, like the one that The Chair is supporting, as well as Tetra’s clinical research aimed at bringing novel drugs and treatments to both humans and animals, the faster treatments will be made available to improve the quality of life of patients around the world.”

The Chair extends UNB’s commitment to research and innovation in the field of natural product and biomedical, health and life sciences. Of particular interest to Tetra with regards to its current clinical development plans are the research areas of biochemistry, medicinal chemistry and analysis of cannabis, as well as preclinical pharmacology. These research areas can lead to further drug development for Tetra and could increase the number of drug candidates likely to be brought to market and generate a significant revenue stream for the company.

Corporate Update:

The Corporation would like to update shareholders that the plans to sell its unique and studied blend of dried medical cannabis in the province of New Brunswick under the ACMPR license of its partner, Aphria, remain unchanged. We are working very hard to deploy all the necessary resources, in a highly regulated market, to commence sales in the near term and look forward to keeping shareholders updated on our progress.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a clinical program aimed at bringing novel drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries that are engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

