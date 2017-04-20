TFI International Inc. Announces New Time for the Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) - TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII)(OTCQX:TFIFF), formerly known as TransForce Inc. (TSX:TFI)(OTCQX:TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, has rescheduled the conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 to Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.

Details of conference call: Date: Thursday, April 27, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Call-in number: 1-877-223-4471

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, May 11, 2017, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 90305101.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX:TFIFF). For more information, visit http://www.tfiintl.com.