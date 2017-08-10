The 2017/2018 Premier League Kicks off on Flow

MIAMI, FL–(Marketwired – Aug 10, 2017) – The Premier League — the world’s most popular and most watched football league — will once again dominate screens across the Caribbean, as diehard football fans get ready for another season of exclusive, must-watch live action kicking off on August 11.

Recognizing that for many sports fans in the Caribbean, “football is life,” Flow is giving customers the ultimate viewing experience with access to ten (10) action-packed live Premier League games every single week when they sign up for the Flow Sports Pack – meaning they can always follow their team. This special package also gives Flow customers exclusive access to hours of nail-biting live coverage and commentary, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage. Customers who sign up for the Flow Sports Pack will also enjoy exclusive Premier League content that’s only available on the Flow Sports Premier network; riveting goal-by-goal coverage on Flow Sports Goal Rush; and fan favourites like the official club channels for Chelsea and Manchester United. Basically, with the Flow Sports Pack, customers will never have to worry about missing out on the action.

What’s more, with the Flow Sports App customers can take the game with them wherever they go and watch the matches live on any device, literally putting the best football league in the world right in the palm of their hands.

“It’s set to be another exciting football season and we’re proud to again give our customers exclusive access to every single Premier League match, which they can watch anytime and anywhere,” said Garry Sinclair, Flow’s President, Caribbean. “Can Chelsea do it again? Will Arsenal or Liverpool be resurgent, or will Mourinho and Guardiola bring the trophy back to Manchester? Whoever our customers support, with the Flow Sports Pack they won’t miss a minute of the action. To many of our customers football is life and, as the Home of Sports and Football in the Caribbean, we’re delighted to bring them every minute of the best football league in the world.”

The 2017/2018 season kicks off on August 11 with Arsenal playing Leicester City, and Flow TV customers will benefit from an exclusive freeview of the Flow Sports pack for the first two weekends of the season (August 11 through August 21) to get a taste of all the action that the Flow Sports pack offers!

Flow customers can head over to www.discoverflow.co/sportspack to signup for this exciting bundle today.

