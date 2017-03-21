The 800-Calorie Diet Trend Should Only be Practiced Under Strict Medical Supervision, According to Dr. Nishant Rao

NEW ORLEANS, LA–(Marketwired – March 21, 2017) – The intention of the latest 800-Calorie Diet trend is to create caloric deficits for rapid weight loss results. For the average dieter, this could mean cutting down their caloric intake by 1000 or more calories each day. Ideally, the plan is only recommended for those who fall into the obesity category, but this hasn’t prevented many who are overweight, or just needing to lose a few extra pounds from attempting the diet. The 800-Calorie diet itself has no specific regimen to follow, being that the only requirement is that one remains with in those caloric restraints. While the consumption of vegetables and fruits are recommended on the diet, there are no specific guidelines, which lead many to skimp on nutrition in order to focus on calories alone. According to health professionals, this diet falls under the very low calorie diet category.

The most important thing to consider when thinking about committing to an 800-Calorie diet is that medical experts strongly suggest that the diet should only be undertaken in conjunction with medical supervision. Diet Doc Medical Weight Loss and its Medical Director, Dr. Nishant Rao also agrees with this. He has seen many damaging pitfalls when dieters decide make such drastic and sudden reductions in caloric intake. “The 800-Calorie diet can be dangerous, as are most low calorie diets. Dieters are never warned that protein intake must be adjusted to prevent muscle loss,” states Dr. Rao. As we know, adequate muscle mass is key to fat burning as well as overall health, flexibility and anti-aging. In addition to this, when muscle is lost due to poor dieting, weight gain reoccurs rapidly once the diet has ceased. Dr. Rao also emphasizes that, “Since the diet also advises minimizing carbohydrates, additional emphasis must be placed on protein as most of the caloric requirements will be met in this way.”

Diet Doc’s Medical Weight Loss Program offers 800-1200 calorie diets that include necessary doctor-supervision, weight loss coaching and prescription medications to ensure that weight loss occurs quickly as well as safely. Diet Doc’s pharmacy grade medications work to eliminate the fatigue, irritability and incidents of binge eating that can hinder the progress of a temporary low calorie diet. Their meal planning ensures that dieters get the specific nutrition that is required to keep their systems in balance.

New Diet Doc patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https://www.dietdoc.com to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. Diet Doc Physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. Diet Doc reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of Diet Doc patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At Diet Doc, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available 6 days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to Diet Doc for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

Diet Doc Weight Loss is the nation’s leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, Diet Doc has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long term weight loss.