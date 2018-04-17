Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | The Alberta Regional Council of Carpenters and Allied Workers Signs on as a Sponsor for SCNC 2018 The Alberta Regional Council of Carpenters and Allied Workers Signs on as a Sponsor for SCNC 2018 RecommendedInterset Enables 10X Faster Threat Detection with Customizable Machine Learning You ControlIrving Resources Receives Approval of Prospecting Applications at its Sado Island Gold Project, JapanAmfeltec Corporation Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for Squid M.2 SSD and MiniPCIe Carrier Boards