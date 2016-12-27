The B&H Photography Podcast Presents “The Year in Cameras, 2016″

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – December 27, 2016) – The B&H Photography Podcast is pleased to welcome writer Shawn Steiner and product specialist Levi Tenenbaum to our conversation on Cameras of the Year for 2016. From the new medium format mirrorless cameras to spherical imaging action cameras to the latest flagship professional DSLRs, the specs and features and the pros and cons of cameras from all the major manufacturers are discussed. As product testers and gear reviewers for B&H, Steiner and Tenenbaum bring an insight to the latest advancements in camera technology, as well as a hands-on understanding of general and specific applications for each camera.

Along with host Allan Weitz and producer John Harris, our two guests engage in an informative and enjoyable conversation on the most impressive and the soon-to-be-forgotten photographic gear announced in 2016. The B&H Photography Podcast has been publishing weekly conversations on the gear, techniques, art, and history of photography for more than a year. Guests range from Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers to curators to CEOs to B&H’s own product experts. The show has been ranked #1 in the Arts Category for Audio Podcasts on iTunes, and was a finalist for Arts Podcast of the Year in the 2016 People’s Choice Podcast Awards. Find the B&H Photography Podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher and the B&H blog Explora.

Podcast: Cameras of the Year, 2016

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/features/podcast-cameras-year-2016

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video and audio equipment, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for 40 years.

The B and H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost photographers and interviews with some of photography’s most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest photography gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/23/11G126004/Images/BH_Podcast-9f92921fe8f586d4ae62ce42cb3eddae.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/23/11G126004/Images/mw1b4uij3b1bl014os4u6u141vbn2-c88deb4723879b07841a0f0d92087f71.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/23/11G126004/Images/Hasselblad_X1D-50c_Medium_Format_Mirrorless_Digita-2b1c3910188d9857ad48dbd80ab28cac.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/23/11G126004/Images/Executive_Producer_Lawrence_Neves-083b8441d43cab40a4e0870a05cf7fc6.jpg

Embedded Video Available: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQIxvY1ofXc