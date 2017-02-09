The California Bankers Association Names Central Valley Community Bank’s Chairman as “Distinguished Banker of the Year”

FRESNO, CA–(Marketwired – Feb 9, 2017) – The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), is pleased to announce Chairman of the Board, Daniel J. Doyle, was named the “2017 Distinguished Banker of the Year” by the California Bankers Association (CBA). Doyle was honored at the annual CBA conference held in Santa Barbara, California on Friday, January 13, 2017, for his longstanding service to the banking industry and to the CBA.

“I am both proud and humbled to have been selected by my banking peers for this prestigious award. It’s been my honor to have served the California Bankers Association in many capacities over the years, and more importantly advocate for the banking industry and its valued customers throughout the nation,” stated Daniel J. Doyle, Chairman of the Board for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank.

Each year, the CBA honors one of its bankers who personify what it is to be a distinguished California Banker — a banker that is dedicated to the industry and also serves as a leader within the California Bankers Association. Doyle is CBA’s 16th Distinguished Banker of the Year recipient.

“The California Bankers Association is honored to have presented this award to Dan,” said Rodney K. Brown, President & CEO of the California Bankers Association. “Dan’s impressive banking career spanned more than four decades, and he has been deeply involved in and dedicated to our Association for years, serving on many of our volunteer committees, including our Board of Directors. A consistently strong and vocal advocate for his profession, Dan was our chairman in 2010 and we were fortunate to have had a volunteer leader of his caliber during that difficult time in the financial services industry.”

Established more than 125 years ago, the California Bankers Association (CBA) is one of the largest state banking trade associations in the country. CBA leads the way in developing relevant educational and legislative solutions to some of California’s more pressing financial and banking issues, including adult financial empowerment, identity theft, financial privacy and elder financial abuse. CBA’s membership includes the majority of California’s commercial, community banks and savings associations. For more information, visit www.calbankers.com.

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates 22 full-service offices throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento Region. Additionally, the Bank maintains Commercial Real Estate, Agribusiness and SBA Lending Departments. Central Valley Investment Services are provided by Investment Centers of America, Inc.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s and the Bank’s Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Lead Independent Director), Edwin S. Darden, Jr., F. T. “Tommy” Elliott, IV, James M. Ford, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis McMurray, William S. Smittcamp, and Joseph B. Weirick. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on Twitter (@CVCBNews) and Facebook (@CentralValleyCommunityBank).