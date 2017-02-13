The Communications Experience Just Got Better with Cloud-Native Zang Office and Zang Spaces

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – February 13, 2017) – Avaya ENGAGE – Small and midsize businesses, rejoice: your business communications options just got sweeter with new cloud solutions from Zang, an Avaya company. The new solutions include Zang Office, a cloud phone service that enables businesses of all sizes to customize their communications suite with the specific industry-apps and channels they need to better engage and serve their customers, and Zang Spaces, a meetings as-a-service offering for dynamic team collaboration. Zang Office and Zang Spaces are the culmination of decades of communication innovation on a pure cloud platform — and both can be purchased online and be up and running in minutes.

According to Forbes, approximately 540, 000 new businesses get started each month1 while the SBA Office of Advocacy reports that only half of those businesses make it to the 5-year mark.2 Reasons cited for failure run long and deep with “lack of differentiation” and “understanding the competition” cited as leading factors.3

To help SMBs better compete on the business playing field, Zang Office provides an enterprise-class communication service with a small business price tag. Paired with Zang Cloud, a robust development platform, business owners are provided with the guidance and easy-to-use tools to go online and quickly add communication features such as voice and SMS, sparing themselves the herculean effort and expense of hiring someone else to build it. More than basic telephony services, Zang Office together with Zang Cloud allows businesses to create new and innovative ways to engage with their customers in real time — the possibilities are endless.

With Zang Office, organizations get robust, secure and straightforward features that enable them to get work done, including local or toll free numbers, auto-attendants and interactive voice response (IVR), voicemail-to-email translation, hunt groups, conference calling, landline-to-mobile transfer, and more. The user-friendly web interface lets admins easily manage their users and configuration, make changes to their IVR, view call logs, add mobile devices for landline-to-mobile transfer and manage account settings. Zang Office also offers device flexibility through choice of landline phones, mobile clients for iOS and Android and soft client for any desktop.

Zang Spaces is a cloud-based persistent team collaboration and meeting solution that seamlessly integrates voice, video, tasks, sharing and more into one application that can be accessed from any browser — no downloading required. Use Zang Spaces’ integration to popular calendar solutions to create your meetings as you normally would and include invitees. Everyone is automatically enrolled in the space and can join by simply clicking on the meeting link. Or, create a virtual Zang meeting space, share the Zang Spaces URL with meeting invitees and host persistent meetings where attendees can collaborate beforehand, during and afterward, thus eliminating the single point-in-time meetings where action items are forgotten. Tasks, shared documents and messages can be saved within Zang Spaces, allowing team members to quickly go back to where they left off and efficiently complete projects.

Together, Zang Office and Zang Spaces create the ideal one-two punch for dynamic and growing organizations to effectively communicate internally and externally.

Currently available in the U.S. and Canada, Zang Office pricing starts at $15.95/month and can be purchased at https://store.zang.io/zang-office/view Zang Spaces is priced on a tiered model, starting with a free basic package that includes messaging, tasks, file sharing and video sharing of up to three people.

“As a privately owned-restaurant that just opened six months ago, we knew we needed to differentiate our services and offer unique experiences within a set budget. Zang Office offered us an affordable way to support callers looking for restaurant information or wanting to book an event. We are adding event venues and looking to support adjacent businesses, and Zang Office supports this game plan. We are excited about the possibilities provided by SMS enablement via Zang Cloud while Zang Spaces allows us to easily collaborate with couples on wedding logistics. All of this ties back to creating differentiated experiences that traditionally only larger businesses could offer.”

Brent Knittel, Co-Owner of Cottonwood Cottage

“With Zang Office and Zang Spaces, we’re putting our users at the center of communications. We are building on our goal to deliver cloud to the market, providing small and medium-sized business with an affordable and efficient way to differentiate their products and services through real-time connections and engagement with customers. The culmination of decades of communication innovation on a pure cloud platform, both Zang Office and Zang Spaces allow businesses to imagine a better way of doing business, and then quickly execute on their communications goals with customized solutions that help them better connect with customers and even the playing field with their larger competitors.”

Mo Nezarati, GM, Zang, Inc.

About Zang, Inc.

Zang, an Avaya company, provides digitally-native communications solutions for organizations and individuals. Zang solutions are the culmination of decades of communication innovation on a pure cloud platform and include Zang Cloud, a communications development platform and API used to embed voice and messaging capabilities into applications; Zang Office, a cloud phone system for businesses; and Zang Spaces, a meeting and team collaboration-as-a-service application. For more information, visit www.zang.io

