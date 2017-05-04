The Edmonton Jewish Film Festival is back for 2017!

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Edmonton Jewish Film Festival (EJFF) will once again be presenting a selection of the very best in Jewish cinema from around the world from May 17-18, 21-23 & 28-29, with a slate of films making their Edmonton premieres! All screenings will take place at the Landmark Cinemas 9 City Centre Edmonton.

The Edmonton Jewish Film Festival is an initiative of the the Jewish Federation of Edmonton, the central organizing body of Edmonton’s Jewish Community. Now in its 21st year, the Edmonton Jewish Film Festival (EJFF) has gone through several incarnations and venues as it has developed from a small Jewish Community program to the second-largest Jewish cultural program in Edmonton, drawing thousands of attendees every year to its current home at the Landmark Cinemas 9 City Centre Edmonton in the heart of the city.

Brought about through the generosity of our sponsors, the EJFF is proud to be a financial supporter of Partnership 2Gether (P2G), Edmonton’s bridge-building partnership with Northern Israel, operated by The Jewish Agency for Israel.

Every year, the EJFF seeks to grow and work on new initiatives learned ‘in the field’ and we are pleased that our 2017 edition will be our biggest yet, with ten Edmonton-premiere screenings across seven days and exclusive guest speakers too!

This will be the second year that the Festival will award the Earl Parker Award for Jewish Film, and last year’s winner, Adam Bentley, will be in attendance and we will see the film he produced.

Remember, you don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy the Edmonton Jewish Film Festival, there’s something for everyone!

For tickets and more Information about the full festival lineup, visit www.JewishEdmonton.org

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Orna Richter at the Edmonton Jewish Film Festival office: P: 780-487-0585 ext. 206 E: [email protected] #200, 10220-156 St. Edmonton, Alberta T5P 2R1