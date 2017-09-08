The first Landing Group restaurant with an OpenAire retractable roof in downtown Toronto

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new Toronto restaurant is offering diners an inviting, sunlit place to enjoy great food, thanks to a beautiful retractable roof design by OpenAire. OpenAire has finished building and installing a customized single-slope 30’ by 44’ retractable roof for Kellys Landing, a brand-new restaurant located at the corner of Front Street West and University Avenue. Kellys Landing is the newest location in The Landing Group of restaurants (a member of the Cara Operations Ltd. Group), bringing sunshine, fresh air and excellent food and drink choices to diners just moments from Downtown Toronto’s waterfront.

This community destination is the first location in The Landing Group of restaurants to feature a retractable roof. OpenAire’s aluminum skylight design gives Kellys Landing a dynamic, naturally lit atmosphere just like an outdoor patio that guests can enjoy year-round, regardless of the weather outside. The 44-foot length of the structure is divided into three bays of approximately 15’ with the slope of the roof divided into three panels; the bottom panel retracts under the middle panel and both the bottom and middle panels retract under the top fixed glass panel. Representatives of Cara, Kellys Landing and OpenAire are all thrilled to have completed this attractive new Toronto destination and look forward to opening its doors to the community. OpenAire’s unforgettable combination of sunlit, outdoor atmospheres with the shelter of the indoors is sure to be a perfect fit for The Landing Group’s commitment to quality, community and excellence in its restaurants.

About OpenAire

OpenAire has been designing and manufacturing beautiful, high-quality, retractable roof structures and skylights for 28 years. We bring unique designs to life from concept to installation, transforming buildings into sunlit spaces that customers love. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, OpenAire is approaching 1,000 projects throughout North America, Europe and the Middle East. Some of our projects include unique and inviting restaurant skylights and enclosures, such as the Rooftop Bar at the Refinery Hotel in New York NY (which achieved the #1 ranking in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Hotel Rooftop Bar 2015); the Crooked Cue Pool Hall and Pub in Toronto ON; Gusto 101 in Toronto ON; the WaTiki Brown Rock Restaurant in Rapid City SD; LOCAL Public Eatery in Toronto ON; The Beer Garden at Ballpark Village in St. Louis MO; Goose Island’s Beer Bridge at Fourth Street Live in Lexington KY; Restoration Hardware’s “RH Gallery” courtyard in Chicago IL; and Pizza Express in Jersey Isle UK. More restaurants projects are currently under construction, including: the Hyatt House rooftop lounge in Jersey City NJ; MOXY in Washington D.C; Barcelona Tavern in Toronto ON; and Boston Pizza in Toronto ON. To learn more about OpenAire Inc., visit http://www.openaire.com/ and follow us on Twitter. For more details on this project, please e-mail sales@openaire.com.

