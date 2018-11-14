The Flowr Corporation Will Present on its Strategic R&D Alliance with Hawthorne Canada on MJBizCon’s Main Stage

CBJ Newsmakers

Flowr CEO Vinay Tolia also Discussed the Partnership and Flowr Business Model on BNN Bloomberg on November 9

The Flowr Corporation (“Flowr” or “the Company”) (TSXV: FLWR), a Canadian Licensed Producer of premium cannabis products, announced today that its Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer, Steve Klein, will share the main stage at MJBizCon, the largest cannabis conference in the world, with Chris Hagedorn, General Manager of Hawthorne Gardening Company, to discuss the companies’ exclusive R&D alliance. The session is:

The Big Play: Teaming Up With a Mainstream Company

Wednesday, November 14, 2018

11:15 am – 12:00 pm

Las Vegas Convention Center

ROOM: C2 (Main Stage)

“The Big Play: Teaming up With a Mainstream Company” will center around Klein and Hagedorn discussing the strategic R&D alliance between Flowr and Hawthorne’s subsidiary, Hawthorne Canada Ltd., that will create the first research and development facility in North America dedicated to advancing cannabis cultivation techniques and systems. Groundbreaking for the Kelowna, British Columbia facility took place in October 2018 and construction is expected to be completed in Summer 2019. Hawthorne is a subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG).

The discussion may be of special interest to MJBizCon attendees given its focus on one of only three partnerships between a Canadian Licensed Producer and a publicly traded U.S. company.

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV: FLWR), through its subsidiaries, is a Canadian cannabis company focused on the natural science of cannabis. With head offices in Markham, ON and production in Kelowna, BC, Flowr builds and operates large-scale, GMP designed cultivation facilities utilizing its own patented growing systems. Flowr’s investment in research and development is expected to enable its cultivation team to supply patients with consistent, high-quality medicinal cannabis. With a sense of craftsmanship and a spirit of innovation, Flowr is also well positioned with a line of premium quality cannabis products for the adult-use market.

For more information, visit www.flowr.ca Follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada; Facebook: Flowr Canada; Instagram: @flowrcanada; and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

On behalf of The Flowr Corporation:

Steve Klein

Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer

Forward-Looking Information

CONTACT: Jim Walsh The Flowr Corporation +1-607-275-7141 jwalsh@flowr.ca Bruce Dunbar The Flowr Corporation +1-917-756-4065 bdunbar@flowr.ca For Investors: Flowr CFO Alex Dann The Flowr Corporation +1-905-940-3993 x1503 adann@flowr.ca