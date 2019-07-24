Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | The Government of Canada and Telesat Partner to Bridge Canada’s Digital Divide through Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Technology, Over $1 Billion in Revenue for Telesat expected The Government of Canada and Telesat Partner to Bridge Canada’s Digital Divide through Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Technology, Over $1 Billion in Revenue for Telesat expected CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedTriumph Gold Closes Final Tranche of $5,122,913 Private PlacementStatistiques mensuelles de l’IFIC sur les fonds d’investissement – Juin 2019IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – June 2019