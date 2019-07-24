Wednesday, July 24, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | The Government of Canada and Telesat Partner to Bridge Canada’s Digital Divide through Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Technology, Over $1 Billion in Revenue for Telesat expected

The Government of Canada and Telesat Partner to Bridge Canada’s Digital Divide through Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Technology, Over $1 Billion in Revenue for Telesat expected

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Timbercreek Financial Declares July 2019 Dividend and Will Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday August 7, 2019
Goldstar closes second tranche of private placement