The Graduate Management Admission Council Welcomes Three New Business Schools to Its Global Membership

RESTON, Va., Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a nonprofit organization of leading graduate business schools, is pleased to welcome three new graduate business schools to its membership. The addition of McGill University, Desautels Faculty of Management (Canada); University of Mannheim, Mannheim Business School (Germany); and University of St. Gallen (Switzerland) brings the Council’s total membership to 223.

Select business schools are invited to join GMAC by its Board of Directors. To be considered, they must complete a comprehensive application that addresses the school’s sustained commitments to supporting the Council’s mission: providing the tools and information necessary for schools and talent to discover and evaluate each other.

“Graduate business schools throughout the world have a robust history of offering quality education and preparing students for their careers,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC. “We are now seeing increased globalization of high quality business education serving the needs of diverse communities around the world. These three schools are recognized leaders in graduate management education in their respective regions. The insights and best practices these schools bring will better our understanding about the mutual selection process and help further our mission and ability to inform, involve and convene the global business education community around issues of common interest.”

In addition to meeting membership criteria, each school has made specific pledges to help the Council meet its mission:

McGill University, Desautels Faculty of Management

The Desautels Faculty of Management at McGill University is committed to sharing expertise on the integration of teaching, research and practice, and applying a multi-disciplinary approach to problem-solving. The institution will also provide the Council with insights on developing specialized Masters programs, building an international educational experience, and the overall Canadian business school environment.

University of Mannheim, Mannheim Business School

Because Mannheim has an extensive academic network around the world and is very closely connected to the business world (both multinationals and German companies), the institution will provide the Council with its perspective and expertise on how to develop talent for the future and enhance GMAC products, services and programs.

University of St. Gallen

The University of St. Gallen will provide the Council with valuable and relevant insights from Switzerland and Central Europe, an expanding market for the Graduate Management Admissions Test (GMAT) exam and other GMAC services. With its vision to promote integrative thought, to encourage responsible action and to support an entrepreneurial spirit of innovation in business, St. Gallen remains committed to contributing to the global society.

The Graduate Management Admission Council was founded in 1953 when nine leading business schools joined together to create a standardized business school admissions assessment, the GMAT exam. Working closely with its expanding membership base, the Council has developed a reputation for world-class industry research, valuable insights and professional events for the global graduate management education community.

Membership in the Council is school-based and by invitation only. To be considered, schools must maintain a selective admissions process and offer a master’s program in business administration, management subjects or equivalent. Member schools are expected to actively support the Council’s mission and use the GMAT exam or other GMAC assessments as part of their admissions and enrollment processes. They also participate in Council governance, including voting on Board elections and other matters that may come before the Council.

