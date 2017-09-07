The Green Organic Dutchman Secures Second Property, 75 Acres Located in Quebec

HAMILTON, ON–(Marketwired – September 07, 2017) – The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a 75-acre property located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec (the “Quebec Property”).

The Company intends to develop the Quebec Property in multiple phases, with Phase 1 construction expected to commence in the fall of 2017. The Quebec Property has the potential to host over 820,000 sq. ft. of highly automated, state-of-the-art, hybrid greenhouse facilities. The Quebec Property buildout will increase TGOD’s annual productive capacity to ~116,000 kg.

TGOD’s alliance partners, Eaton and Ledcor, along with the design services of Larssen Ltd. Greenhouse Engineers are committed to creating one of the most advanced low-cost operations in Canada. The Quebec Property will boast a state-of-the-art climate controlled environment paired with some of the most advanced automatization technology available, including separate zones with independent air handling and environmental systems. The aforementioned systems and controls ensures full control over all external influences to reduce and eliminate contaminants, providing the Company with optimal growing conditions to produce consistent, high quality organic and pesticide-free cannabis.

The Quebec Property is located approximately 50 km outside of Montreal, and within 1 km of a 50-megawatt substation. This provides a significant amount of power, at one of the lowest commercial power rates in Canada. Combined with Government incentives, TGOD expects to generate power at less than $0.04 per kWh. Additionally, the property is fully serviced, with access to raw water, natural gas, and sewage.

“The acquisition of this property is significant and will play an instrumental role on our path to becoming one of the lowest cost cannabis producers in Canada,” states Csaba Reider, President, TGODH. “Quebec and Ontario represent approximately two-thirds of the Canadian population or 22 of 36 million people. This strategic location reduces the cost of shipping, in turn, enhancing the customer experience,” continued Csaba.

ABOUT THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN LTD.

The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd. grows high quality, organically grown, pesticide-free medical cannabis in small batches using craft growing, all-natural principles. TGOD’s products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to a standardized, safe and consistent product.

The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd. has a funded capacity of 14,000 KGs. Situated on 100 acres of land, this gives TGOD one of the largest licensed land parcels in Canada. To date, the Company has raised $41.5 million dollars and has over 2,400 shareholders.

The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd. is licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”) to cultivate medical cannabis. The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd. carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Hamilton, Ontario, pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

