The Guardian Pet Tracker Gets Ready To Launch KickStarter Campaign

POINT ROBERTS, WA–(Marketwired – February 27, 2017) – Investorideas.com, a global news source covering technology looks at the wearable tech market for pets and how one company, Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH), is launching a next generation pet tracking technology called The Guardian Pet Tracker, coming to consumers this year.

The pet wearable market is expanding to include new technology that will track everything from pet emotions to fitness and activity, pet cameras and GPS pet tracking. “The global pet wearable market is expected to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2022″, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Driving the pet tracking market is the National Humane Society report that’s says “10 Million pets are lost each year in the US alone.”

The team at Gopher Protocol (OTCQB: GOPH) says, “This number is unacceptable. Utilizing revolutionary new technology, The Guardian Pet Tracker looks to PUT A DENT in this global issue.”

The Guardian Pet Tracker technology is simple to use and users can track their pet from a phone. All you have to do is open the Guardian App and you can find your pet’s real-time location at any time during the day or night.​

The Company says one of the competitive advantages is that their technology tracks pets further than any other existing tracking technology in the market. In field tests they have located the Guardian Pet Tracker within a 50 mile radius.

They also feel their product is one of the most affordable in the market for consumers, with no monthly fees.

The company is gearing up to launch a KickStarter https://www.kickstarter.com/ campaign dedicated to the Guardian Pet Tracker in early March. Pet lovers can learn more about the official launch and product discounts at http://www.guardianpettracker.com/.

Getting a sense of market growth, Grand View Research, Inc. also says in regard to their market prediction, “Growing pet ownership coupled with increasing per capita expenditure on pets is expected to drive product demand over the forecast period. Over the next seven years, linkage of pet wearable with IoT & other mobile devices along with increasing dominance of certain vendors would challenge industry penetration of new entrants.”

The report also says, “The nature of the industry, where many owners have multiple pets is expected to accentuate growth across the globe. It is estimated that by 2017, pet owners will spend more on wearable devices than on food and by 2020, rising the spending on pets by an additional 50%.”

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) is hoping to capitalize on the growing pet tech wearable market with The Guardian Pet Tracker and believes its technology is “the best technology ever made for tracking pets and loved ones.”

Guardian Pet Tracker Video: see how it works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aTYdCSRgho

Watch recent video /interview discussing the Guardian Pet Tracker https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjdhKteJIjY

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name – the “Sphere”) system is a derivative technology of Gopher’s Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. The objective of Gopher’s current efforts, is to deliver for testing in a pre-designated area, a few mobile units of the Guardian pet devices along with a base station, test results and eventual manufacturing capability for both the mobile and the base unit.

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) (“Gopher” and the “Company”) (http://gopherprotocol.com) is a development-stage company developing a real-time, heuristic-based mobile technology. Upon development, the technology will consist of a smart microchip, mobile application software and supporting software that will run on a server. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using a human, heuristic-based analysis engine. Since the core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that will be capable of being installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher expects that this will result in an internal, private network between all mobile devices utilizing the microchip by providing mobile technology for computing power enhancement, advanced mobile database management/sharing and other additional mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit – http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

