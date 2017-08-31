The Hemp University’s Art & Science of CBD Oil Announced by Hemp, Inc.

SPRING HOPE, NC–(Marketwired – Aug 31, 2017) – Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is pleased to announce The Hemp University will hold its 4th educational symposium entitled: The Hemp Oil Event (The Art & Science of CBD Oil) on Saturday, September 30, 2017 from 8:30am – 5:00pm. The event will be held at the Peachtree Hills Country Club, 3512 Peachtree Hills Road, Spring Hope, NC 27882.

The educational symposium, The Art & Science of CBD Oil, will bring attendees up to speed on all business and scientific aspects of Industrial Hemp CBD cannabinoids by disseminating current, reliable information that continues to shape the revolutionary CBD market. Attendees will also get a chance to go to Hemp, Inc.’s 70,000 square foot multipurpose industrial hemp decortication facility for the first live public demonstration of its Supercritical CO2 Extraction System using North Carolina-grown CBD industrial hemp. Representatives from NuAxon Bioscience will be on hand for those interested in purchasing their own CBD extraction system.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), said, “We are really excited about this particular educational symposium. This will be our 4th one. The first 3 were a tremendous success. We have been inundated with inquiries since we first launched ‘The Hemp University’ and each one has been a sold out event with fantastic reviews. This is a part of the ‘hemp educational infrastructure’ and one way we are contributing to making America great again is by making America hemp again and by teaching farmers and landowners how to create a profitable income stream by maximizing their per-acre crop revenue.”

The upcoming educational symposium, The Art & Science of CBD Oil, is designed to “support your understanding on how CBD works, how it is extracted, and how to sell it through all stages including the handling of important operational processes.” The objective of this class is to help accelerate success achieved while at the same time saving time and money by avoiding costly mistakes.

Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) has secured an outstanding lineup of speakers who include…

