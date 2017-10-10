The Honourable Aldéa Landry Appointed to the Board of Trustees of Killam Apartment REIT

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Aldéa Landry to its Board of Trustees, effective October 10, 2017.

Ms. Landry is a lawyer, business executive and corporate director with significant legal, government and corporate governance experience. She practiced law with the New Brunswick Department of Justice prior to co-founding the firm of Tremblay, Landry, Landry. She later served as a Cabinet Minister and Deputy Premier of New Brunswick in the Government of Frank McKenna. She is currently President of Landal Inc., a consulting firm offering integrated services in organizational and business development and international cooperation, and Vice-President of Diversis Inc., a consulting firm specializing in immigration and diversity. She has served on the boards of numerous high-profile private and public sector organizations. Ms. Landry holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Université de Moncton and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of New Brunswick. She was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1987 and to the Privy Council of Canada in 2005, and was awarded the Order of Canada in 2006. In 2013, Ms. Laundry was inducted into the New Brunswick Business Hall of Fame.

“We are pleased to welcome Aldéa to Killam’s Board of Trustees,” commented Killam’s Board Chair, Robert Kay. “As a recognized Canadian business leader with legal, government relations and corporate governance experience Aldéa will be a valuable addition to our Board.”

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada’s largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $2.1 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam’s strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

