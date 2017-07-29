The International Language Academy of Canada (ILAC) launches its Dream Building to commemorate its 20th Anniversary

TORONTO, July 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Sunday, July 30th, The International Language Academy of Canada (ILAC) will celebrate the opening of The Dream Building, its ninth Canadian campus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which officially marks their 20th Anniversary.

The new facility, located at 425 Bloor Street East in Toronto will serve international students with a full Canadian learning experience, which includes English programs, exceptional customer service education, exciting social events and a dynamic atmosphere.

The official opening of the boutique inspired building will be in line with their other campuses (four additional in Toronto and four in Vancouver) featuring modern interior design and a vibrant learning environment. The launch will welcome Ontario Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, Hon. Laura Albanese along with over 150 others including International Recruitment Agents, faculty, administrators and community members.

ILAC welcomes over 14,000 students a year from over 75 countries, creating one of the most diverse student populations in the world.

Over the last 20 years, ILAC has received dozens of awards (ilac.com/awards/) from around the world, recognizing ILAC’s commitment to teaching English and excellence in customer service.

“With the launch of the Dream Building, our vision is not to become the world’s biggest chain of language schools. Our vision is to continue our dedication to become the world’s most respected brand in education.” – Jonathan Kolber, Co-President

The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be at 12:30 pm which will be followed by lunch on the 4th floor at 425 Bloor Street East.

