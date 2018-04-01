The Jean Coutu Group – Dividend Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

VARENNES, Québec, April 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. (the “Corporation” or the “Jean Coutu Group”) (TSX:PJC.A) announces that its Board of Directors has declared today a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. This dividend will be paid on May 4, 2018, to all holders of Class “A” Subordinate Voting Shares and holders of Class “B” Shares listed in the Corporation’s shareholder ledger as at April 20, 2018.

About The Jean Coutu Group

The Jean Coutu Group is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing. The Corporation operates a network of 419 franchised stores in Québec, New Brunswick and Ontario under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Santé and PJC Santé Beauté, which employs over 20,000 people. Furthermore, the Jean Coutu Group owns Pro Doc Ltd (“Pro Doc”), a Québec-based subsidiary and manufacturer of generic drugs.

