The Last Straw for Starbucks

CBJ — Starbucks has announced it will eliminate the use of plastic straws from all of its locations within two years, citing the environmental threat to oceans.

There is literally tons of plastic garbage floating around in the oceans, including bottles and straws.

By dropping the use of plastic straws Starbucks becomes the largest food and beverage company to do so.

By 2020 Starbucks will use straws made from biodegradable materials such as paper. The company already offers alternative straws in Seattle.

McDonald’s recently said it would switch to paper straws in the United Kingdom and Ireland by next year, and test alternatives to plastic straws in some U.S. locations.

In Canada, McDonald’s plans to monitor the market before committing to any specific changes.

