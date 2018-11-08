The LDIC North American Small Business Fund Recognized at the 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Awards

CBJ Newsmakers

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LDIC Inc. is very proud to announce the LDIC North American Small Business Fund has won the 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Award for the Best Fund Over Past Three Years, Canadian-Focused Small/Mid Cap Equity. The award recognizes the Fund’s leading risk-adjusted returns relative to its peers over the past three years. The award was received by the Portfolio Manager of the Fund, Marc Robinson.

“We are very proud to receive the 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Award for best risk-adjusted returns in the Canadian small cap space. Through hard work and diligence, our fund is focused on providing long-term gains to our clients, while managing risk and the recognition of these efforts over a three year period is truly an honour.” said Marc Robinson.

“Marc Robinson is a valued member of LDIC Investment Team” said Michael Decter, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of LDIC Inc. “He has achieved outstanding performance and this recognition is well deserved.”

LDIC Inc. is a Portfolio Manager and Investment Fund Manager registered in Canada. Our core competency in managing accounts for high net worth individuals, corporations, and foundations is complemented by a series of actively managed proprietary investment funds.

The firm’s performance is the direct result of a disciplined approach and prudent management. Our investment philosophy is value investing in individual companies while keeping abreast of global influences from different sectors and geographical regions.

We provide personalized portfolio management that pursues investment strategies designed to achieve notable wealth creation and preservation for our clients through all market cycles.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.

Tel: (416) 362-4141

Email: decter@ldic.ca

Website: www.ldic.ca