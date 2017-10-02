The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, MA–(Marketwired – Oct 2, 2017) – The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of September 29, 2017.

Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market Value % of Total

Assets ALLIED IRISH BANKS 380,743 2,288,238 3.84 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 1,804,917 533,305 0.90 APPLEGREEN PLC 198,937 1,422,490 2.39 BANK OF IRELAND 272,784 2,234,246 3.75 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 29,692 1,769,378 2.97 CPL RESOURCES PLC 12,701 99,825 0.17 CRH PLC 371,755 14,180,821 23.81 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 352,017 2,300,738 3.86 DCC PLC 2,897 281,249 0.47 GLANBIA PLC 104,812 1,975,832 3.32 GREEN REIT PLC 985,416 1,755,138 2.95 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 466,850 1,227,384 2.06 HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 212,908 1,036,734 1.74 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 177,922 1,189,161 2.00 KERRY GROUP PLC 13,425 1,289,822 2.17 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 65,283 2,776,129 4.66 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 61,980 827,767 1.39 ONE FIFTY ONE PLC 1,001,863 2,308,986 3.88 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 167,449 0.28 PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC 33,716 3,364,029 5.65 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 20,097 2,118,626 3.56 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 306,567 5,913,218 9.93 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 83,365 2,611,006 4.38 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 467,189 1,269,985 2.13 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 45,583 518,884 0.87 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 55,324 1,278,317 2.15

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: newirelandfund.com