The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, MA–(Marketwired – Oct 2, 2017) – The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of September 29, 2017.
|Issuer Name
|Shareholding
|US $ Market Value
|% of Total
Assets
|ALLIED IRISH BANKS
|380,743
|2,288,238
|3.84
|AMRYT PHARMA PLC
|1,804,917
|533,305
|0.90
|APPLEGREEN PLC
|198,937
|1,422,490
|2.39
|BANK OF IRELAND
|272,784
|2,234,246
|3.75
|CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
|29,692
|1,769,378
|2.97
|CPL RESOURCES PLC
|12,701
|99,825
|0.17
|CRH PLC
|371,755
|14,180,821
|23.81
|DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC
|352,017
|2,300,738
|3.86
|DCC PLC
|2,897
|281,249
|0.47
|GLANBIA PLC
|104,812
|1,975,832
|3.32
|GREEN REIT PLC
|985,416
|1,755,138
|2.95
|GREENCORE GROUP PLC
|466,850
|1,227,384
|2.06
|HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC
|212,908
|1,036,734
|1.74
|IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC
|177,922
|1,189,161
|2.00
|KERRY GROUP PLC
|13,425
|1,289,822
|2.17
|KINGSPAN GROUP PLC
|65,283
|2,776,129
|4.66
|MALIN CORPORATION PLC
|61,980
|827,767
|1.39
|ONE FIFTY ONE PLC
|1,001,863
|2,308,986
|3.88
|ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC
|21,273
|167,449
|0.28
|PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC
|33,716
|3,364,029
|5.65
|RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR
|20,097
|2,118,626
|3.56
|RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
|306,567
|5,913,218
|9.93
|SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC
|83,365
|2,611,006
|4.38
|TOTAL PRODUCE PLC
|467,189
|1,269,985
|2.13
|UDG HEALTHCARE PLC
|45,583
|518,884
|0.87
|VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME
|55,324
|1,278,317
|2.15
The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.
Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.
