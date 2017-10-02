The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

Monday, October 2, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
BOSTON, MA–(Marketwired – Oct 2, 2017) – The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of September 29, 2017.

             
Issuer Name   Shareholding   US $ Market Value   % of Total
Assets
ALLIED IRISH BANKS   380,743   2,288,238   3.84
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   1,804,917   533,305   0.90
APPLEGREEN PLC   198,937   1,422,490   2.39
BANK OF IRELAND   272,784   2,234,246   3.75
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   29,692   1,769,378   2.97
CPL RESOURCES PLC   12,701   99,825   0.17
CRH PLC   371,755   14,180,821   23.81
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   352,017   2,300,738   3.86
DCC PLC   2,897   281,249   0.47
GLANBIA PLC   104,812   1,975,832   3.32
GREEN REIT PLC   985,416   1,755,138   2.95
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   466,850   1,227,384   2.06
HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC   212,908   1,036,734   1.74
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   177,922   1,189,161   2.00
KERRY GROUP PLC   13,425   1,289,822   2.17
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   65,283   2,776,129   4.66
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   61,980   827,767   1.39
ONE FIFTY ONE PLC   1,001,863   2,308,986   3.88
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   21,273   167,449   0.28
PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC   33,716   3,364,029   5.65
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   20,097   2,118,626   3.56
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   306,567   5,913,218   9.93
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   83,365   2,611,006   4.38
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   467,189   1,269,985   2.13
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   45,583   518,884   0.87
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   55,324   1,278,317   2.15

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com

Website: newirelandfund.com

The New Ireland Fund, Inc.
(800) 468-6475
investor.query@newirelandfund.com

