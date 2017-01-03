The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

BOSTON, MA–(Marketwired – Jan 3, 2017) – The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of December 30, 2016.

Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market Value % of Total Net

Assets AMRYT PHARMA PLC 2,312,917 788,287.21 0.65 APPLEGREEN PLC 440,798 1,881,805.15 2.74 BANK OF IRELAND 13,326,937 3,528,327.92 4.61 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 32,638 1,421,805.59 2.14 CPL RESOURCES PLC 40,079 326,028.57 0.32 CRH PLC 479,130 13,309,038.38 23.34 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 693,089 2,841,328.22 4.50 DCC PLC 4,876 392,109.78 0.51 GLANBIA PLC 164,684 2,586,098.36 3.84 GREEN REIT PLC 917,386 1,500,211.20 1.86 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 758,906 2,766,954.35 3.24 HOSTELWORLD GROUP PLC 507,121 1,436,556.74 1.87 INDEPENDENT NEWS & MEDIA PLC 2,514,151 480,439.11 0.47 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 569,366 1,408,281.71 3.79 KERRY GROUP PLC 26,088 1,981,177.45 2.62 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 127,234 1,435,768.62 4.85 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 65,582 707,923.15 1.18 ONE FIFTY ONE PLC 1,258,643 1,685,924.41 2.51 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 32,506 131,461.41 0.30 PADDY POWER BETFAIR PLC 64,936 6,451,083.24 9.74 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 30,956 1,649,354.66 3.62 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 583,969 2,747,997.34 12.52 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 136,299 2,809,543.49 4.39 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 1,287,793 2,116,390.39 3.74

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd (previously Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd), a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd (previously Kleinwort Benson Investors Dublin Ltd), and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or [email protected]

Website: newirelandfund.com