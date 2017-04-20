The New Texas Oil is Green Gold — Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo

FORT WORTH, TX–(Marketwired – Apr 20, 2017) – NFL players, patients, doctors, taxpayers, entrepreneurs, cultivators, media, job seekers, policy makers and other curious citizens gather in Fort Worth at the Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo to proclaim cannabis is medicine. The event, scheduled for April 21-23, will be held at the Fort Worth Conference Center.

“Texas Citizens have the unique opportunity to learn more about what is happening in State and Nationally at the 2nd Annual Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo in Ft. Worth this weekend,” commented Demitri Downing — Former Prosecutor and designer of the SWCCEXPO emerging market expo.

The future of medical marijuana is bright and the opportunities are limitless. Texas is on the front lines of the national evolution. With Jerry Jones and Jeff Sessions acknowledging and accepting medical marijuana, the future is clear: Cannabis is here to stay as a medicine, and this means an entire industry will be emerging here in Texas. What it looks like is up to you!

As decriminalization of cannabis spreads across Texas, debates continue in governing bodies about how medical marijuana will be responsibly implemented, and if and when other adult use occurs. This is potentially an economic opportunity that hasn’t been seen since the great oil boom. For three days over the weekend of April 21-23rd in the Fort Worth area, American cannabis industry and national experts will discuss how to capitalize on this trend.

Texas is widely considered to be one of the most lucrative emerging cannabis markets. The Lone Star State has a burgeoning cannabis industry that’s on the cusp of becoming one of the biggest U.S. markets.

“Texas Medical Cannabis is here to stay; everyone should be curious about what this emerging industry will look like and what the medicine does! With the Trump administration acknowledging the distinction between adult use and medicine, and even Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones making comments supportive of cannabis use, it’s just a matter of how fast the gushing from this industry begins,” Downing emphasizes.

This event features a lineup of celebrities, former pro football players, medical professionals and more, all working cohesively to bring about increased cannabis awareness. The Conference features three jam-packed days of cannabis information, education and networking — including a major expo with 125 exhibitors.

At a special event prior to the conference will be held on Friday April 21, join former NFL players Marvin Washington, Boo Williams, Darren Long and many more athletes and medical professionals on the discussion of cannabis and NFL. Organizers are hoping Jerry Jones comes in support (http://proathletesprocannabis.com).

Come see what the new world of cannabis will become in the foreseeable future. Even more important is to learn about this business opportunity which is still in its infant stages. Visit Fort Worth as the American cannabis industry spends a weekend in Texas to explore this emerging trend.

For additional information go to: (http://SWCCExpo.com).

Dallas / Fort Worth

2nd Annual Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo

April 22 – 23, 2017

Fort Worth Convention Center

Fort Worth, Texas

ProAthletesProCannabis.com

April 21, 2017

Fort Worth, Texas