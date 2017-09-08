The Piacente Group Hosts IR Panel at Ipreo’s 6th Annual Investor Relations Wisdom Summit 2017

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – September 08, 2017) – The Piacente Group, Inc. (TPG), a full-service, multinational investor relations consulting firm, today announced that TPG will lead a panel presentation on IR strategy and execution at Ipreo’s 6th Annual Investor Relations Wisdom Summit 2017, Asia’s leading investor relations professional development and networking event. Brandi Piacente, president and founder of The Piacente Group, along with senior members of TPG’s China team will use their decades of experience in multi-national investor relations to deliver insights on how to develop strategic IR programs amid a changing regulatory and investment climate.

The three-day event will be held in Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei September 11-13, 2017. The presentation and seven-person panel moderated by TPG’s Ross Warner, will be held in Beijing on September 11 from 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. local time at the Four Seasons Hotel Beijing. TPG’s presentation will include a discussion on how to develop, plan and execute a comprehensive IR program, with a focus on three key components: strategy, communications and marketing.

“Now more than ever, companies must understand how to navigate today’s capital markets,” said Ms. Piacente, President and founder of TPG. “A critical piece of this understanding is knowing how to properly develop and execute your IR strategy. How do you create a truly comprehensive IR program? What makes a good IRO? Should you integrate financial and social media? Do you have a crisis communications plan in place? This content-rich summit provides an excellent thought forum for both the C-suite and professionals across the IR spectrum. We are pleased to be participating in the ongoing discussion and education of the IR community around the globe as we ask and answer essential questions that help companies develop and achieve their IR goals.”

Returning for its sixth year, the event led by Ipreo will bring together over 350 participants from the capital markets and listed company community across China. Investor Relations Wisdom Summit 2017, in partnership with the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association, will be an opportunity for investor relations professionals, corporate secretaries and C-suite in the region to benefit from an exclusive gathering of influential local, regional and international industry experts from the buy-side and sell-side, stock exchanges, academia, corporate governance experts and, of course, IR peers.

About The Piacente Group

TPG is a full-service investor relations and financial communications consulting firm with offices in New York, California, Beijing and Shanghai. Representing a balanced portfolio of U.S.- and China-based companies, TPG develops and implements strategic programs focused on broadening investment community sponsorship through best practice execution. Value-driven communications, proactive and continuous outreach to Wall Street, targeted media relations and innovative social media methodologies work in concert to market TPG clients’ securities before optimal investment audiences.

