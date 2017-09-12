The Right Hotel Direct Distribution Solutions

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Sep 11, 2017) – Have you ever felt uncertain or slightly overwhelmed by the number of partners and tools you need to manage to market your hotel properly? In today’s hotel marketing world, hoteliers need to activate various triggers and an extensive range of skills to manage online distribution performance.

Technology is a great facilitator enabling more control and measurement, giving more access to a larger number of potential guests. However, hoteliers are now at the heart of a complex ecosystem, with a multitude of solutions and players to choose from and to see the macro view of the most appropriate and pragmatic solutions on the market to fit their needs.

FASTBOOKING have been assisting hotels in their online marketing since the year 2000, and over the years, we have gained a pretty good perspective, and acumen of the tools and systems hotels would require to increase their digital marketing efficiency.

This guide and a related infographic are compiled to assist hoteliers to understand the partners’ ecosystem, software and advertising tools that hotels operate with on a daily basis. Its objective is to provide an overview of the primary systems and tools a hotelier can use at the different levels of the online distribution value chain to boost sales, primarily direct sales.

Get a clear vision of the various tools and system to work harmoniously to achieve the final goals which are to Win more direct booking and to increase loyalty and brand awareness. Click to read the clear and concise analysis.

