The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh Launches ‘Fifth Anniversary’ Hotel Package

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA–(Marketwired – Dec 30, 2016) – In celebration of the fifth anniversary of The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, the landmark luxury hotel in Riyadh is offering its guests a new hotel package perfect for families, friends and professionals who want to spend a royal staycation in the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Fifth Year Anniversary Weekend Offer includes deluxe and superior rooms as well as executive and royal luxury suites in Riyadh with a 300 Saudi Riyals hotel credit that can be redeemed across the hotel’s fine dining restaurants and luxury spa.

Among the restaurants, guests can enjoy Al Orjouan, the signature all-day dining buffet outlet featuring Middle Eastern and international cuisines; Turquoise, the exclusive lounge with an exquisite background; Chorisia Lounge, the alfresco dining option for leisurely breakfast, lunch or signature afternoon tea and Strike, the fun and stimulating atmosphere for mocktails and smoothies within the 1,000 square meter indoor six-lane bowling alley.

Hong, an inspiring contemporary Chinese restaurant, and Azzurro authentic Italian cuisine both offer a stunning view of the indoor swimming pool and feature garden views from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Guests looking for relaxation and relief can redeem their hotel credit at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, where the hotel’s spa professionals assist in the selection of the perfect treatment to provide guests the most refreshing weekend experience.

The package is available until March 31, 2017 starting from SAR 1,155 and is valid during weekends only with check-ins on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Late check-out up to 4p.m. is subject to availability. To book this package, kindly visit www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/saudi-arabia/riyadh/offers/anniversary-celebration-weekend-offer.

For more information, visit www.ritzcarlton.com/riyadh or follow the hotel on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ritzcarltonriyadh and join the conversation using #RCMemories.

