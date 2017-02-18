The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach Celebrates the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2017

MIAMI BEACH, FL–(Marketwired – Feb 17, 2017) – Boasting nearly two decades of wildly popular success, the annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival resumes February 22-26. The star-studded, five-day event showcases the talents of the world’s most renowned wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities. Joining the all-star lineup for the first time is The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach’s own Executive Chef Anthony Le Pape at the festival’s “Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best” showcase on Friday, February 24, from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

The “Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best” showcase, held at the neighboring Fontainebleau Miami Beach, brings together 60 of the nation’s top chefs to present their gourmet samplings to pair with more than 100 wines rated 90 points or higher on Wine Spectator’s scale. Featured on Chef Le Pape’s menu ticket that night is a traditional Swiss dish made of semi-hard cow’s milk cheese, fromage a raclette, served melted over papas arrugadas and crispy pork belly with micro herb garnish.

Leading up to the night’s festivities, guests are welcomed to a special ‘Golden Hour’ experience at the resort’s lobby bar from 5-9 p.m. Complete with a red carpet and step and repeat, guests are invited to capture #RCMemories as they toast with golden goblets of Moët Impérial and Dom Pérignon for a very “warm welcome” to South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) from the ladies and gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

For a first look and inspiration behind Chef Le Pape’s special dish created for the “Wine Spectator’s Best of the Best” showcase, join him and Hotel Manager Scott Gambone on Wednesday, February 22, at 4:30 p.m. EST for a live stream at Facebook.com/ritzcarltonsouthbeach.

For more information about upcoming hotel events, including SOBEWFF, or to book your stay at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, visit ritzcarlton.com/southbeach.

