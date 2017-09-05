The Swag(TM), the Revolutionary Produce Bag, Launches in the United States

ORLANDO, FL–(Marketwired – Sep 5, 2017) – The Swag™, the Australian brand behind the revolutionary produce storage bag, today announces its official launch in the United States. This groundbreaking environmentally-friendly storage bag is designed to keep fruit and veggies fresher and nutrient-rich for much longer, in turn, saving the consumer money and time while helping put an end to food waste. Made from 100 percent natural, unbleached, unseeded cotton, The Swag™ provides a safe and guaranteed way to keep fruits and veggies from ripening too quickly. Gone are the days of plastic waste and the need for single-use plastic bags.

“We know that air and water are essential to all of life, so why do we suffocate our fresh produce in plastic bags and containers,” said Peita Pini, founder of The Swag™. “If you want a living thing to thrive, it needs air and water — it’s simple, really. When I first created this product, I was also plagued with the overwhelming food waste problem around the world, and I wanted to create a safe and clean way to help keep that waste to a minimum. This solution accomplishes both of those goals — fresh, thriving produce and far less harmful plastics or chemicals.”

Non-toxic and hypoallergenic, The Swag™ enhances hydration, promotes breathing and prolongs ethylene build up. It is made up of three distinctive layers, each playing a significant role in prolonging the life span of fresh produce. The outer layer provides protection and reduces dehydration in the middle layer. The thick central layer absorbs and holds the bulk of moisture, allowing fresh produce to breathe and hydrate at their own pace. The inner layer, provides a dryer protection barrier while allowing produce to draw on the air and water as they individually need, to stay fresher for longer.

“Launching The Swag™ in the U.S. is a huge step for the brand and an even bigger step in the fight against food waste,” said Bassam Khocheiche, managing director of The Swag™ USA. “With our United States headquarters stationed in Orlando, Fla., our goal is to start a national movement that brings the issue of food waste to light as we provide a solution right in your own home.”

The Swag™ bags are available in three different sizes and have color coding trims making it easy to identify what is in each. Ranging in price from $15.99 to $19.99, the bags are affordable and attainable while maintaining quality. To purchase, please visit www.theswagusa.com.

About The Swag™ USA

Originally founded by Peita Pini, a mother of two based in Sydney, Australia, The Swag™ USA is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. After spending more than 10 years working on the concept of the bags, Pini spent years of research on testing and refining the product ensuring its 100 percent guarantee. Australian Patent No. 2015221423; International Patent(s) Pending.