The UN Declaration of Human Rights turns 70

PROVIDENCE, RI–(Marketwired – December 13, 2017) – In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Two years later, the holiday known as Human Rights Day was formally incepted and has served as an acknowledgement, celebration, and reminder of the importance of fighting for human rights for all global citizens regardless of citizenship, economic status, gender, affiliations or orientations, or disabilities. Human Rights Day is an internationally celebrated occasion during which individuals and organizations come together to acknowledge and appreciate the essential importance of universal human rights. The Bureau of Internet Accessibility celebrates Human Rights Day this week with a focus on helping you understand your website’s accessibility.

