The Western Investment Company of Canada Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (“Western” or the “Corporation“) (TSX VENTURE:WI) announces that it has filed its audited annual financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2016 along with its annual information form. To view these documents, please see the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Western (www.winv.ca)

Western’s strategy is to create a diversified portfolio of established Western Canadian businesses and create value through the identification and long-term ownership of companies with sustained cash flows and strong potential for organic growth.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.