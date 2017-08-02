Theratechnologies Announces Completion of the Pre-License Inspection of the Ibalizumab Manufacturing Facility

MONTREAL, QUEBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 2, 2017) - Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX:TH) today announced that it has been notified by its partner, TaiMed Biologics, Inc. (TaiMed), that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed the Pre-License Inspection (PLI) of the WuXi Biologics Inc. (WuXi) facility where ibalizumab will be manufactured. The inspection was carried out from July 17, 2017 to August 2, 2017. TaiMed has informed us that the FDA has finished the inspection with no critical findings. The FDA has made some observations and WuXi is committed to complete all follow-up actions as soon as possible, which is not expected to impact the review timelines of the ibalizumab Biologics License Application (BLA).

As a reminder, the FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of January 3, 2018, for the ibalizumab application.

The ibalizumab Expanded Access Program (EAP), or study TMB-311, is ongoing and enrolling patients. For more information about TMB-311 (NCT02707861), please refer to the ClinicalTrials.gov website (www.clinicaltrials.gov) or the study website (www.ibalizumab-eap.com).

About ibalizumab

Ibalizumab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of MDR HIV-1 infection. Unlike other antiretroviral agents, ibalizumab binds primarily to the second extracellular domain of the CD4+ T cell receptor, away from major histocompatibility complex II molecule binding sites. It potentially prevents HIV from infecting CD4+ immune cells while preserving normal immunological function.

Ibalizumab is active against HIV-1 resistant to all approved antiretroviral agents.

Ibalizumab is currently under review by the FDA following the acceptance of the BLA on June 30, 2017.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs to promote healthy ageing and an improved quality of life among HIV patients. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company’s website at www.theratech.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

