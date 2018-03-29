Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for First Quarter 2018

MONTREAL, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX:TH) (Theratechnologies) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2018, on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

A conference call will be held on April 5, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Luc Tanguay, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a “listen-only” basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialling 1-877-223-4471 (North America) or 1-647-788-4922 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at http://www.gowebcasting.com/9214. Audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) until April 19, 2018, by dialling 1-800-585-8367 (North America) or 1-416-621-4642 (International) and by entering the playback code 4489987.

INFORMATION:

Contact: Chantal Plaçais

Phone: 514.336.7800 ext. 233