thinkstep Announces Upgrade to GaBi Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) Databases

GreenBiz 17 – thinkstep, a global leader in sustainability performance management software, data and services for 25 years, today announced the availability of its GaBi Databases 2017 Edition, the latest update to the world’s leading Life Cycle Inventory (LCI) Data. The newly-released product extends coverage to include regionalization of water assessment data that is PEF (Product Environmental Footprint) and OEF (Organizational Environmental Footprint) compliant, land use flows and quantities, hazardous and municipal waste treatment datasets, U.S. electricity region-specific grid mixes, electricity and fuel data for more countries and regions worldwide, EPDs (Environmental Product Declarations) and a wide range of new industry association data.

All GaBi ts 2017 datasets have been fully refreshed with the latest energy data for all 50+ covered countries and most up-to-date technology information. Compliance to standards and practice-relevant initiatives such as ISO, EN, ILCD, PEF/OEF, have been further advanced, and documentation is more detailed than ever. More than 600 new data sets bring the total to more than 10,000 make GaBi the most comprehensive solution with the largest LCI industry coverage worldwide. GaBi databases are the only ones of their kind upgraded annually and subjected to a rigorous and extended external 3rd party review.

“Available at no additional cost to GaBi customers with an active license, the updates and upgrades, as well latest data additions are designed to help LCA practitioners stay at the forefront of technology, methods, standards and political initiatives in their sustainable product and process development,” said Harald Florin, thinkstep, vice president, Product Sustainability. “Our annual upgrades provide the most up-to-date information and methodologies for product innovation, lower operational cost, enhanced brand reputation, and regulatory and operational compliance.”

Database highlights

More than 600 new LCI datasets, including 250 new datasets in the professional database, 108 energy products, 89 for India, 47 construction materials, 26 new electronics products, 36 full U.S. datasets, and a further 28 datasets were added to the organic intermediates, inorganic intermediates, food and feed, and renewable materials extension databases, among others.

Updated energy data and upgraded waste water treatment, hazardous waste treatment and municipal waste disposal mix data.

Additional regionalization PEF/OEF support to enable GaBi users to effectively work with this new standard.

All GaBi/ts data sets are ISO 14040 and 14044 compliant.

Existing and newly added construction datasets are available in the modular structure of EN 15804, to ensure users can model and develop EPDs in compliance with this essential European construction standard.

About GaBi ts

GaBi ts software and databases provide the tools for life cycle assessments (LCA), carbon and water footprinting, Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), and supply chain analysis. GaBi ts is part of a suite of solutions from thinkstep that integrate with existing IT systems and provide web-based scenario analysis and reporting for use in ecodesign, product sustainability strategy, sustainability performance management, energy & environmental management, and sustainability reporting. For more information on GaBi products visit www.gabi-software.com.

About thinkstep

thinkstep enables organizations worldwide to succeed sustainably. Our industry-leading software, data and services help businesses drive operational excellence, product innovation, brand value and regulatory compliance. With a global presence in 19 countries, we serve more than 4,000 companies including 40 percent of the Fortune 500 such as BASF, Hewlett-Packard, Interface, Siemens, and Unilever. For more information, visit www.thinkstep.com.