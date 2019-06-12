Home | Business News | Financial News | Thomas Fox, AACI, P. App Elected as New President to the Appraisal Institute of Canada at 2019 Annual Conference Thomas Fox, AACI, P. App Elected as New President to the Appraisal Institute of Canada at 2019 Annual Conference CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedNutritional High Receives Provisional Distribution License for Sacramento FacilityCARP Urges Federal Government to Implement National Pharmacare RecommendationsChelsea Kidd of EasyPark in Vancouver, B.C., Canada is 2019 Parking Supervisor of the Year