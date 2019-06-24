Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Three federal agencies from a G7 country choose SmartGuide® for grants & contributions user-centric service delivery Three federal agencies from a G7 country choose SmartGuide® for grants & contributions user-centric service delivery CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedApollo Insurance Solutions Launches Industry-First Online Monthly Subscription Service, Following Close of $1M CAD Angel RoundApollo Insurance Solutions Launches Industry-First Online Monthly Subscription Service, Following Close of $1M CAD Angel RoundBunker Announces Up to $1,500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement & Extension of Unsecured Loan Facility