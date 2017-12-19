ThreeD Capital Inc. Initiates Discussions with Cryptomining Companies

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) is a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors.

As previously announced on October 26, 2017, the Company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Blockamoto.io Corp., to build a diverse portfolio of global Blockchain assets. Blockamoto.io Corp wishes to disclose that it is in the midst of negotiating partnerships and investments in cryptomining companies in both North America and Europe.

The Company will provide further updates as these partnerships and investments crystalize.

About Blockamoto.io

The name Blockamoto.io pays homage to the name behind the person who designed bitcoin and the first blockchain database, Satoshi Nakamoto. Blockamoto.io is an early stage investor platform that supports companies who use blockchain to enhance the value of new and existing ventures. We look at disintermediate blockchain paradigms for deployment and distribution of relevant tokenization across a full spectrum of verticals.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors.

ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s network in order to earn increases to the Company’s equity stake.

For further information:

Gerry Feldman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Feldman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-606-7655