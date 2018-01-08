ThreeD Capital Teams Up With St-Georges Eco-Mining On $20M Debenture Offering For Subsidiary ZeU Crypto Networks

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ThreeD Capital Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:IDK), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on investments in promising, early stage companies with disruptive capabilities, is pleased to announce today that it has teamed up with St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (“St-Georges”) (CSE:SX) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) to introduce ZeU Crypto Networks (“ZeU”) to its global network and blockchain ecosystem. St-Georges has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, ZeU Crypto Networks Inc. a private blockchain technology company, intends to sell $20,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 10.00% convertible unsecured debentures (“Debentures”) on a non-brokered offering basis (the “Offering”).

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital stated, “ThreeD Capital, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Blockamoto.io, has set a mandate to provide strategic advice to assist early stage blockchain solutions in reaching viability as quickly as possible. ZeU Crypto Networks could represent the most disruptive protocol of the already disruptive blockchain industry.”

Blockchain and Smart Contract Technology License

On January 4, 2018, St-Georges announced the signing of a significant, non-arm’s length blockchain and smart contract technology license agreement (the “License”), with Qingdao Tiande Technologies Inc., (“Tiande”). St-Georges immediately assigned the License to its newly formed wholly owned subsidiary, ZeU Crypto Networks Inc.

Tiande is led by world-renowned blockchain expert, Dr. Wei-Tek Tsai, who initiated the first academic laboratory dedicated to blockchain research and education in China at Beihang University’s School of Computer Science and Engineering.

Dr. Wei-Tek Tsai received his S.B. in Computer Science and Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at Cambridge, MA in 1979, M.S. and Ph.D. in Computer Science from University of California at Berkeley in 1982 and 1985. He joined Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona in 2000 as a full professor of Computer Science and Engineering in the School of Computing, Informatics, and Decision Systems Engineering. He became an Emeritus Professor in December 2014.

He has authored more than 500 papers in software engineering, service-oriented computing, cloud computing, and blockchains. He travels widely and has held various professorships in Asia and Europe.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain sectors.

ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services, mentoring and access to the Company’s network in order to earn increases to the Company’s equity stake.