Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSXV:TWM) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its Board has declared a dividend for the third quarter 2017 of $0.01 per common share payable on or about October 31, 2017 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2017. The ex-dividend date is September 28, 2017. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Corporation’s Business

Tidewater is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TWM.V”. Tidewater’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) space. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure. Tidewater plans to achieve its business objective by providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure including: gas plants, pipelines, railcars, trucks, export terminals and storage facilities.

Additional information relating to Tidewater is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.tidewatermidstream.com.

