TIM Accelerating Network Transformation: Signed with Cisco to Renew Its Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – Jul 24, 2017) – TIM and Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) have launched a project that will transform TIM’s Optical Packet Metro (OPM) network, the infrastructure that collects and aggregates traffic from fixed and mobile lines and company connections. The project represents an important step in the technological evolution of TIM’s IP network, because it deploys new automation mechanisms and Software Defined Network technology to enable greater operational efficiency and the definition of new business models that can facilitate the adoption of 5G technology.

The agreement means that TIM’s new OPM network will integrate Cisco’s ASR 9000 (Cisco Aggregation Services Router) technology, the latest generation platform that offers high speeds plus service completeness and efficiency to support the demand generated by video and data traffic peaks across all networks.

Once implemented, the project will allow TIM to more effectively target the digitization of its fixed and mobile line services for the consumer, business and wholesale sectors, by ensuring simplified and optimized operational models, higher quality IP traffic transport and adequate bandwidth via the provision of 100 Gigabit IP connectivity to metropolitan areas — particularly important to support the growth of video traffic.

The investment is part of TIM’s 3-year plan for 2017-2019, and involves spending roughly 5 billion euros to speed up the implementation of national ultra-broadband (fiber and 4G) coverage, with the goal of extending it by the end of 2019 to 99% of fixed-network homes and over 99% of the population with 4G.

About TIM GROUP

The TIM Group is the biggest ICT company in Italy and the enabler of the country’s digital life. TIM’s offering is based on high quality and the provision of converged services and premium content enabled by the development of innovative infrastructures, a wide range of devices and applications, and modular, customizable solutions for clients and businesses. The investments envisaged to promote faster implementation of national ultra-broadband (fiber and 4G) coverage in 2017-2019 amount to approximately 5 billion euros. The objective is to extend ultra-broadband coverage by the end of 2019 to around 99% of homes on the fixed network and over 99% of the population with 4G.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow’s digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.