Tim Hortons Closes Four More U.S. Stores

CBJ — It would be next to unthinkable here in Canada, but four Tim Hortons locations have been closed in the Cincinnati, Ohio area due to poor sales. The four locations were owned by the same individual.

Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Tim Hortons, made the corporate decision as it tries to overcome franchisee discontent and worsening public opinion.

In addition to this latest move, RBI had also closed six stores in the Greater St. Louis area and also a location in Indianapolis, Indiana after it had been open for just several months.

The company had 685 Tim Hortons locations in the U.S. at the end of 2017, up from 649 stores at the end of 2014. But unless there’s a change in a business plan and consumer attitudes the number of franchise locations may have already reached its plateau.

