Tim Hortons Raises $800K for Humboldt Broncos

CBJ — Tim Hortons says the sale of a doughnut bearing the colours of the Humboldt Broncos has helped raise more than $800,000 for the junior hockey team that was involved in a horrific collision earlier this month that left 16 members of the organization dead and a number of others injured, some critically.

The company had come under fire last week after a franchisee in Nova Scotia reportedly began selling the Broncos-themed doughnuts without intending to donate the proceeds to the team.

Tim Hortons apologized for the “misunderstanding” and then launched a national fundraising campaign to support the team.

The hockey team’s bus and a truck crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection near Tisdale. Ten players were among the 16 killed.

More than $15 million was also raised for those affected by the crash through an online fundraiser on GoFundMe, which will be distributed through an memorial fund.

@CanBizJournal