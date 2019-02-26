Tim Hortons — Shanghai

CBJ — From Hamilton to Shanghai, Tim Hortons has expanded its public presence from one side of the world to another.

The restaurant chain announced it has opened its first location in China, in the People’s Square in Shanghai.

The expectation is that Tim Hortons will expand to more than 1,500 locations in the world’s largest country within the next 10 years.

The new Shanghai location will serve most of the franchise’s traditional offerings as well as some new food and drink options that are unique to the Chinese culture.

