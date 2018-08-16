Tim Hortons to Phase Out Leaky Lids

CBJ — Tim Hortons and its great tasting coffee is extremely popular with Canadians. The lids that the coffee comes in — not so much.

After much moaning and groaning from customers, Tim Hortons is making a change and it starts with those leaky lids.

Executives told The Canadian Press that it’s time to change after essentially using the same lids for the past two decades.

In addition to the lid, Tim Hortons will be launching a new marketing plan later this year that is based around true stories related to Tim Hortons.

